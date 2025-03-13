Atlanta police bodycam video shows officers save residents from house fire

ATLANTA — Bodycam video shows the heroic and quick actions of several Atlanta police officers who rushed into save residents after a house fire last week.

According to police, zone 6 officers were flagged down about a house fire at 329 Hill St. on March 7.

Officers were told that residents were inside the home that was full of fire and smoke.

Atlanta police inside house fire (Atlanta Police Department)

Multiple officers ran into the home and helped to evacuate the people inside. They later learned one more was trapped inside and ran back in to rescue the person who was trapped.

All of the residents were safely brought to safety, thanks to the brave actions of the officers. One officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

One officer was heard on bodycam video telling a man, “Come out, the house is on fire! Hurry, right now! The house is on fire.”

Atlanta police inside house fire (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police inside house fire (Atlanta Police Department)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can watch the full body cam footage below.



