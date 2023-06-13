Atlanta police arrest shooting suspect; victim in critical condition

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a shooting suspect on Sunday, June 11.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Custer Ave SE and Funston Ave SE.

Responding officers couldn’t locate a shooting victim when they arrived.

They continued to search the area and located a man with his hand and a firearm tucked into his waistband.

Officers ordered the man to show them his hands, but the man refused.

Additional officers responded and continued to order the man to get on the ground.

Officers fired a stun gun at the man, but it was ineffective.

One of the officers tackled the man where officers safely recovered the gun from his waistband and took him into custody.

The man was identified as Markevious Samuel, 22.

Officers were able to locate the gunshot victim at the scene.

The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Samuel was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes.

