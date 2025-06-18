Atlanta police are working overtime this summer to keep the city safe

ATLANTA, GA — As the summer heats up, Atlanta police say they are working overtime to keep the city safe.

According to Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, overall crime is down 10% since this time last year and homicides specifically are down 33%, but he says the department is doubling down on their efforts to fight gangs, guns, and drugs.

“While many Atlantans will go on vacation this year, while individuals will travel here for their vacation, your police department will not be on vacation.”

Schierbaum says they have confiscated 1,457 guns.

He says the effort will be visible with mounted patrols and bike patrols in the city’s parks along with greater use of the department’s air unit.