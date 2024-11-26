Local

Atlanta opera getting new home

Blank Family Foundation gives $27.5 million to Atlanta Opera, will build new recital hall Courtesy: Atlanta Opera

A significant donation from the Arthur Blank Foundation will help create a new state-of-the-art home for the Atlanta Opera.

The gift of over $27 million will go toward the development of the Molly Blank Center, named in honor of the Home Depot co-founder’s mother.

In a statement, Blank said she believed in the power of the arts to bring joy and healing.

It will be part of a renovation of the historic Bobby Jones Clubhouse on Woodward Way in Buckhead and will include a 200-seat recital hall, rehearsal spaces and gardens. It is slated to open in 2027.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!