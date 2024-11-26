Atlanta opera getting new home

A significant donation from the Arthur Blank Foundation will help create a new state-of-the-art home for the Atlanta Opera.

The gift of over $27 million will go toward the development of the Molly Blank Center, named in honor of the Home Depot co-founder’s mother.

In a statement, Blank said she believed in the power of the arts to bring joy and healing.

It will be part of a renovation of the historic Bobby Jones Clubhouse on Woodward Way in Buckhead and will include a 200-seat recital hall, rehearsal spaces and gardens. It is slated to open in 2027.



