Atlanta to officially launch e-bike rebate program this weekend

ATLANTA — Starting this weekend, the city of Atlanta is offering some residents rebates of up to $2,000 for those participating in a new e-bike rebate program.

The program will officially launch on Sunday at the ‘Atlanta Streets Alive’ event in downtown Atlanta.

Residents could get somewhere between $500 and $2,000 in an instant rebate. The amount will depend on a person’s income level and the type of bike they buy.

Priority for the program will be for those with low and moderate income.

Income-qualified residents are eligible to receive a $1,500 rebate for a standard e-bike and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike. Rebates for other residents are $500 for a standard e-bike and $1,000 for a cargo e-bike.

Applicants must be City of Atlanta residents aged 18 and older. Rebates will be issued every quarter and may be redeemed at participating retailers located in the City of Atlanta.

“This program helps address twin challenges we have in Atlanta: climate change and traffic congestion,” Atlanta City Council Member Matt Westmoreland said. “This offers an incentive to encourage people to get out of their vehicles and do so in a climate-friendly way.”

Atlanta is the first city in Georgia to offer this rebate program, though other cities in the south like Tampa and Raleigh have offered this program previously.

Rebate applications must be submitted, starting Sunday, here: atlantaregional.org/ebikerebate.

