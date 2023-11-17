Atlanta officer fired gun inside Emory University Hospital Midtown while chasing suspect, police say

ATLANTA — A chase with a suspect led to an Atlanta police officer firing his gun while inside Emory University Hospital Midtown, according to police.

Police say officers responded to Merritts Avenue to reports of a stolen car just before 12:30 p.m.

A concerned citizen spotted the suspect running from an apartment. Investigators were able to find him near W. Peachtree St. and Linden Ave.

They began chasing the armed man and he ran into Emory Hospital Midtown.

While inside the hospital, an officer confronted the suspect and fired his gun.

No one was hit by the gunfire and officers were able to arrest the suspect.

His identity has not been released. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

The officer involved has not been identified.





