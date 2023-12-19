Atlanta nonprofit makes sure dozens of families have gifts to put under their Christmas tree

ATLANTA — A longtime Atlanta nonprofit is ensuring the dozens of families they help have gifts to put under their Christmas tree.

Katia De Andrade says her 6-year-old son Xander has been counting down the days.

“I’m really into Christmas, so he’s really into Christmas too,” De Andrade said.

Simone Penn has three children to get gifts for.

“You’ve got all these things in here you’re trying to pick from, and everything is stuff you know your kids will like to get,” Penn said.

They are among the 150 client families of the longtime Atlanta nonprofit CHRIS 180.

For the last 20-plus Christmases, the charity has filled a huge conference room with presents, this year well over 1,000 of them, and the moms and dads came in Tuesday to find the perfect gifts.

Organizers say they want to provide a level of dignity, and the parents deserve it.

“We want them to pick out the toys and gifts that best fit their children. No one knows their kids better than mom, dad, or caregiver,” CHRIS 180′s Chaundra Luckett said.

After the gifts were selected a team of volunteers wrapped them.

They’re all ready to go under the Christmas tree.

De Andrade isn’t sure she’ll be able to get a tree this year, but at least her son will have some presents to open.

“It means a lot. As a single mom, I don’t have anybody else to help me financially. The fact that I could come here and pick out some gifts for him was an amazing thing for CHRIS 180 to do,” she said.

The charity still needs some more Christmas gifts for teenagers.

If you’d like to help you can drop gifts off at CHRIS 180 headquarters at 1030 Fayetteville Road in Southeast Atlanta.

WSB-TV’s Berndt Peterson contributed to this report.