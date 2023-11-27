Atlanta music producer shot to death in armed robbery days before his 28th birthday

ATLANTA — An Atlanta music producer was shot to death days before his 28th birthday in an armed robbery, according to family.

Police responded to reports of two shootings just miles apart on Nov. 20. One man, later identified as Jason Foster, showed up with a gunshot wound outside Atlanta City Hall. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.

Authorities were then called to an apartment on Peters Street, less than half a mile away, where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

He has since been identified as 27-year-old Robert Kirkland.

Police arrested Foster and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Family members said Kirkland was the victim of an armed robbery at his home.

“My big and only brother David meant the world to me, and he was my inspiration and mentor,” his sister wrote on a GoFundMe. “I loved my brother with all my heart and even though we’re 9 years apart, I always called him my twin, as our birthdays are 24 days apart.”

Kirkland was a music producer who would have turned 28 on Nov. 27. It’s unclear if he and Foster knew each other or what led up to the shooting. Police did not say who shot Foster.

“David was a music producer that constantly spoke about how to turn your pain into passion. He was a great man and role model while navigating his life,” his sister wrote. “It’s unfortunate that he passed away due to gun violence when he was the most genuine and authentic man I knew.”

Kirkland’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.

