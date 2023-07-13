Atlanta mother accused of altering son’s positive COVID test date for travel insurance refund

ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for a woman who officials say altered her son’s medical records.

According to Insurance and Safety Commissioner John F. King, 37-year-old Takeidra Davis attempted to defraud a travel insurance company.

King said Davis and her family purchased travel insurance for a vacation they planned to begin on January 6, 2022, after her son tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the policy purchased by Davis, a dependent must be sick at the time of the trip to receive a refund.

Officials said Davis’ son had recovered and tested negative for COVID-19 the day before their vacation, but she altered her son’s medical record to indicate a positive test result during the policy period.

Warrants were taken against Davis, charging her with insurance fraud and forgery after attempting to defraud a travel insurance company.

She has not been arrested at this time, according to officials.

