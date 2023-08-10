Atlanta morning radio legend Steve McCoy enters hospice care due to Parkinson’s disease

ATLANTA — An Atlanta morning radio legend has entered hospice care, years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Steve McCoy first appeared on the Atlanta airwaves in 1981 at Top 40 station Z-93.

In 1987, he jumped to Top 40 station Power 99, where he first teamed up with co-host Vikki Locke.

The duo had an impressive 18-year run in morning drive on Top 40 station Star 94 before landing at our sister station B98.5 until 2010.

In 2006, McCoy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

He kept his diagnosis a secret from co-workers and friends until 2015.

According to a GoFundme campaign set up to benefit McCoy, his family spends thousands of dollars each month on medication and a caregiver.

Half of the proceeds raised by the GoFundMe campaign will be donated to the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation to help families with caregiving expenses.

As of Thursday, the campaign had raised nearly half the $100,000 goal.

You can donate here.

A benefit comedy show will be held at The Atlanta Punchline on Sunday, August 27, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and the money raised will be shared with local Parkinson’s nonprofits and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

You can purchase tickets to the comedy show at punchline.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group