Metro Atlanta area named as one of 24 metro areas where tenants are paying less this year

Renters looking for new digs may be in luck. Rents have fallen for the fifth month in a row thanks to an uptick in home and mortgage prices which continue to bend the housing market in favor of tenants.

That’s according to Realtor.com’s September Rental Report, which shows median rents for 0-2 bedroom apartments fell by as much as .7% year-over-year. The median asking rent across the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. hit $1,747 in September, which is $5 less than it was in August, and $29 less than its peak in July 2022.

“September marked the fifth month with year-over-year declines in median asking rents,” according to the report. “An important factor contributing to the softness in the rental market is the increase of multi-family construction which keeps working its way through the pipeline to boost the supply.”

Rents fell the most in the Austin, Texas (-7.3%); Dallas (-6.2%) and Orlando, Florida (-5.4%), despite recent growth in those areas, particularly Austin, as emerging tech hubs.

Demand remains strong

In September, the number of multi-family buildings with five or more units completed was 445,000, a 10.1% increase from the previous month and a 15% increase from the year prior, according to Rental.com. Meanwhile, 82,310 apartments were completed in buildings featuring five or more units during the first quarter of 2023, the Census Survey of Market Absorption of New Multifamily Units (SOMA) shows.

Rental.com’s report also reveals that recently completed housing units have been quickly absorbed into the housing market, signaling that demand for affordable rentals remains strong. Within the initial three months following completion, 61% of newly finished apartments had renters.

Not all cities saw rental prices fall. Here are the 24 metro areas where median rent are lower than they were a year ago, according to Realtor.com’s data.

Metro area: Austin-Round Rock, TX

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,638

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -7.3%

Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms):$1,530

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -6.2%

Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,710

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -5.4%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR -WA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,681

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -5.4%

Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,563

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -5.2%

Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,659

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -4.9%

Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,925

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -4.8%

Metro area: Raleigh, NC

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,562

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -4.3%

Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,058

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.9%

Metro area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,720

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.9%

Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,887

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.4%

Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,509

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.3%

Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,293

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.3%

Metro area: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,864

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.3%

Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,486

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -2.4%

Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,279

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -2.4%

Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,604

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -2.2%

Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,891

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -2.0%

Metro area: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,316

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -1.6%

Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,957

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -1.0%

Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,801

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -0.6%

Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $3,305

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -0.6%

Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,790

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -0.4%

Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,649

YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -0.2%