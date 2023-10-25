Metro Atlanta area named as one of 24 metro areas where tenants are paying less this year

Renters looking for new digs may be in luck. Rents have fallen for the fifth month in a row thanks to an uptick in home and mortgage prices which continue to bend the housing market in favor of tenants.
That’s according to Realtor.com’s September Rental Report, which shows median rents for 0-2 bedroom apartments fell by as much as .7% year-over-year. The median asking rent across the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. hit $1,747 in September, which is $5 less than it was in August, and $29 less than its peak in July 2022.
“September marked the fifth month with year-over-year declines in median asking rents,” according to the report. “An important factor contributing to the softness in the rental market is the increase of multi-family construction which keeps working its way through the pipeline to boost the supply.”
Rents fell the most in the Austin, Texas (-7.3%); Dallas (-6.2%) and Orlando, Florida (-5.4%), despite recent growth in those areas, particularly Austin, as emerging tech hubs.
Demand remains strong
In September, the number of multi-family buildings with five or more units completed was 445,000, a 10.1% increase from the previous month and a 15% increase from the year prior, according to Rental.com. Meanwhile, 82,310 apartments were completed in buildings featuring five or more units during the first quarter of 2023, the Census Survey of Market Absorption of New Multifamily Units (SOMA) shows.
Rental.com’s report also reveals that recently completed housing units have been quickly absorbed into the housing market, signaling that demand for affordable rentals remains strong. Within the initial three months following completion, 61% of newly finished apartments had renters.
Not all cities saw rental prices fall. Here are the 24 metro areas where median rent are lower than they were a year ago, according to Realtor.com’s data.
Metro area: Austin-Round Rock, TX
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,638
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -7.3%
Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms):$1,530
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -6.2%
Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,710
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -5.4%
Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,681
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -5.4%
Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,563
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -5.2%
Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,659
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -4.9%
Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,925
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -4.8%
Metro area: Raleigh, NC
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,562
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -4.3%
Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,058
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.9%
Metro area: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,720
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.9%
Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,887
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.4%
Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,509
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.3%
Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,293
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.3%
Metro area: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,864
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -3.3%
Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,486
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -2.4%
Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,279
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -2.4%
Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,604
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -2.2%
Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,891
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -2.0%
Metro area: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $2,316
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -1.6%
Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,957
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -1.0%
Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,801
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -0.6%
Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $3,305
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -0.6%
Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,790
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -0.4%
Metro area: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Median Rent (0-2 Bedrooms): $1,649
YOY (0-2 Bedrooms): -0.2%