Atlanta man shot in chest after fight with family member

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
APD said they were called out to Lanier Street Northwest on Monday around 8:10 p.m.
They arrived at the scene to find a 38-year-old man who had been shot in his chest.
Investigators said the victim and the suspect, who is a family member, were in a fight which led to a shooting.
The victim was breathing and conscious, and taken to the hospital.
His identity has not been released.
Police are still investigating.
