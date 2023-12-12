Local

Atlanta man shot in chest after fight with family member

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

APD said they were called out to Lanier Street Northwest on Monday around 8:10 p.m.

They arrived at the scene to find a 38-year-old man who had been shot in his chest.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect, who is a family member, were in a fight which led to a shooting.

The victim was breathing and conscious, and taken to the hospital.

His identity has not been released.

Police are still investigating.

