Atlanta man accused of attempted kidnapping of ex-wife

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, GA — A woman is hospitalized and an Atlanta man is facing charges after he attempted to kidnap his her on Tuesday night.

The incident started near 400 West Peachtree Street where Atlanta police say a man abducted his ex-spouse against her will. The man forcibly entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off, with the woman inside.

The vehicle was later involved in an accident near 370 Northside Drive, where police say the car overturned with both the victim and suspect inside.

Police responded to the scene, and both were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where they’re now hospitalized.

The man is in custody at Grady Detention and is facing multiple charges.

