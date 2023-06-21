Atlanta keeps curfew the same, changes penalties

It’s action the Atlanta City Council hopes will begin to put a dent in the growing problem of gun violence among young people.

On Tuesday, councilmembers passed an ordinance and a resolution that deals with the city’s curfew.

A new ordinance removes penalties of fines up to $1,000 and jail time of up to 60 days. In its place are provisions that call for curfew violators and parents/guardians getting a warning call, followed by a second violation that would require attendance in certain educational programs as condition of probation.

“This (measure) is actually about promoting and enforcing in a different kind of way,” said councilmember Antonio Lewis Tuesday. “I don’t think that we should be fining and jailing people for breaking curfew.”

Atlanta’s city council also passed a resolution that is non-binding, but with hopes to get parents more involved in making sure their kids are safe - ideally at home - by 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and by 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“Although we were not able to codify this into law for an ordinance, it is our belief that we still need to know where our kids are and urge parents to be accountable,” councilmember Keisha Sean Waites said.

The city’s current curfew times remain the same: 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. on any day, and 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Last year, Waites introduced legislation pushing for an earlier curfew start-time of 8 p.m. during the week. But that move did not garner much support.









