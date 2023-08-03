Atlanta influencer who lost husband 1 month after birth of second child announces engagement

ATLANTA — Almost two years after a popular Atlanta Instagram blogger lost her husband in a car crash, she is celebrating her engagement.

Julie Thomason first posted on her Instagram page, Spilled Milk Mamma, on April 16, 2021, with the intention of writing about her family and motherhood.

Her husband, Charles Thomason, died in a car crash while on an overnight business trip on September 29, 2021 - just weeks after the couple welcomed their second child.

After Charles’ death, the focus of her Instagram posts expanded to also include issues pertaining to being a widow and dealing with grief.

Her heartfelt posts have resonated with her followers, which have grown to over 166,000.

The comment section of many of her posts features words of support from people who are also dealing with the loss of their spouse.

In recent months, her posts reflect that she’s found love again.

On June 22, she posted a video that introduced her followers to her new love, saying, “At first, I felt guilty... loving again. Isn’t that silly? But someone once told me, ‘but don’t you think the greatest way to honor your love is with more love?’ So here’s to love 🙏.”

On Wednesday, August 2, in a post that simply said, “And just like that... A few prayers were answered 🥹💫🫶🏼🙏🏼,” she shared that she is engaged with a photo showing her smiling with her fiancée and a beautiful diamond ring on her left hand.

Thousands of commenters congratulated her with words of support.

“This makes me so happy! You and I became widows around the same time and I’ve been following you since. You are amazing and have given me so much. Best wishes!!” one commenter wrote.

“I’M CRYING IN PUBLIC,” another wrote.

You can follow her at https://www.instagram.com/spilledmilkmamma.