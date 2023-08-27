Atlanta high school football coach arrested after video appears to show him punching player

ATLANTA — An Atlanta high school football coach is being accused of punching one of his players during a game on Saturday afternoon.

Video appears to show a coach at Benjamin E. Mays High School on the sidelines hit a student in the stomach. The player can be seen stumbling backwards slightly and doubling over.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the school’s game against Douglas County High School at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium in midtown Atlanta.

According to an Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson, the coach will be charged with simple battery and will also face administrative charges from the district.

They say the coach, who has not been identified, is a volunteer coach and is not a classroom instructor.

He has been removed from his coaching duties, according to the district.





