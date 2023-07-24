Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young ties knot with college sweetheart

BAHAMAS — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Shelby Miller.

The wedding took place over the weekend in the Bahamas and was widely attended by Young’s teammates, other NBA players, and celebrities.

In an Instagram post, Young called the wedding “a surreal day with an unbelievable bride.”

The couple met while they attended the University of Oklahoma and have been together since 2017. Miller was a member of the Sooners cheerleading squad.

Young and Miller got engaged in 2021.

