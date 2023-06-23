Local

Atlanta Hawks draft Michigan star No. 15 overall in NBA Draft

Atlanta Hawks (Getty) ATLANTA, GA - MAY 10: The Atlanta Hawks logo is seen on the court before the start of a game between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on May 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images) (Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Kobe Bufkin is the first draft pick in the Quin Snyder era after he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bufkin averaged 14 points, five rebounds and three assists this past season for the Michigan Wolverines, who didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. They lost to Vanderbilt in the second round of the NIT.

During his time with the Wolverines, Bufkin was named a third-team all Big-10 selection and is a former 2021 McDonald’s All-American.

Michigan has seen success with draft picks as of late.

According to ESPN, Michigan has now produced multiple top-15 picks (Jett Howard and Bufkin) in a draft for the 1st time since 1994 (Juwan Howard & Jalen Rose).

The Hawks had another selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, selecting No. 46 overall, where they drafted guard Seth Lundy from Penn State.

