Atlanta Girls’ School closing due to ‘economic challenges’

ATLANTA — A private all-girls school in Atlanta is shutting down due to financial troubles.

The Atlanta Girls’ School, located on Northside Parkway in Buckhead, will shut down at the end of the academic year this May, according to the school’s website.

“Despite exploring various options, implementing cost-cutting measures, and intensifying our fundraising efforts, like other small, independent schools, AGS continues to face many economic challenges,” the school wrote. “Those challenges coupled with a diminishing demand for single-gender education have created an unsustainable financial path forward into the 2024-25 school year.”

In the meantime, the school, for girls grades 6-12, says it is focused on supporting students and their education as they determine their next academic steps.

The school has a population of just over 200 students, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The school will close for good on May 24.