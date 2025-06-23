Atlanta fire rescue gives all-clear after reported carbon monoxide leak closed businesses

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta Fire Rescue has given the all-clear and the air quality is back to normal after a carbon monoxide leak closed several businesses on Monday morning.

Fire crews and Atlanta Gas Light responded to a reported carbon monoxide leak in Midtown Atlanta, prompting the evacuation of several businesses along the 900 block of Monroe Drive.

“It is the place of a business strip mall and it looks like two patients complained of having headaches as a result of a carbon monoxide issue,” said Atlanta Fire Rescue Spokesman Anare Holmes.

Holmes says these leaks are dangerous.

“They are continuing to monitor the air quality now and just make sure before they leave everything checks out,” said Holmes.

It remains unclear which specific businesses are affected, but the area includes restaurants, dry cleaners, and other small shops.

No serious injuries were reported.