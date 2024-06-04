Atlanta fire lieutenant arrested after DUI crash that killed baby

ATLANTA — An Atlanta fire lieutenant was arrested after he was accused of drinking and driving before a crash that investigators say resulted in the death of a baby.

The crash happened just hours after the baby’s parents’ baby shower.

Last week, Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell talked to Eunice and Alex Gyasi, who were also seriously injured in the crash on Humphries Road on Dec. 20, 2023.

Eunice Gyasi was asleep when Zachary Williams plowed into their car, Investigators determined he was going more than 30 miles above the speed limit.

Both the Gyasi’s were taken to the hospital, where doctors were able to deliver the baby via emergency C-section. Baby Evangela only survived for 28 minutes.

Investigators said Williams admitted that he had been drinking when he crashed his vehicle in Austell. Police say they found alcohol in Williams’ car at the time of the crash. Williams is now facing charges that include vehicular homicide and DUI.