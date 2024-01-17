Local

Atlanta Falcons interview Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for head coach opening

CFP Washington Michigan Football Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during warm ups before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons interviewed University of Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh for its vacant head coaching position, the team announced on Tuesday.

Harbaugh, a former NFL quarterback, is coming off a 2023 National Championship with the Wolverines earlier this month.

Before becoming Michigan’s head coach in 2015, Harbaugh had success at each of his previous stops, including from 2011 to 2014 as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers went 44-19-1 over four seasons with Harbaugh as the head coach, winning two NFC West titles and losing in Super Bowl XLVII.

Harbaugh also had a lengthy career in the NFL, playing from 1987 to 2000. His brother John is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh is one of seven candidates the team has interviewed for the job thus far. Among those candidates include longtime New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick.

The Falcons fired former Head Coach Arthur Smith earlier this month after the team finished 7-10 for the third consecutive season.

It is unclear when the Falcons plan on filling the position.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!