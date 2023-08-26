Atlanta Falcons cancel weekend practices open to fans due to excessive heat

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have canceled this weekend’s training camp open practices due to excessive heat, according to the team.

With temperatures expected to near the triple digits, the Falcons have moved practices to their indoor facility where fans will not be able to attend.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards forecasts a 99-degree day on Sunday and a 96-degree day on Sunday.

Originally, the Falcons were supposed to have an open practice on both Saturday and Sunday at their training camp in Flowery Branch.

The team closed out the preseason with a 24-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

In the contest, the Falcons rested their starters, including starting quarterback Desmond Ridder and star tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons will kick off their regular season with a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

