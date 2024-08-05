Local

Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard wins Bronze at 2024 Olympics in Paris

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream drives against Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces during their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Dream 97-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

An Atlanta Dream star is bringing home an Olympic Medal!

Rhyne Howard and the USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s National Team clinched the bronze medal in their game against Canada on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

They defeated Canada, 16-13.

“It’s just great,” Howard said postgame. “To be able to put on for a city that loves you so much. I know that they’re proud regardless of the outcome that we have and being able to get this here and go back to them, to that fanbase, to Atlanta, it’s great. It’s a great feeling. And I know I’m going to be super happy when I get home.”

Howard, 24, plays guard for the Dream.

Atlanta selected the former University of Kentucky student-athlete in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Howard is the first Dream player to reach the Olympic podium since Angel McCoughtry in 2016.

She is now one of three players on the current Dream roster to win an Olympic medal along with Allisha Gray and Tina Charles.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!