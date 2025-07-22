Atlanta counselor warns extreme heat can take a toll on mental health

ATLANTA — As Georgia endures a long stretch of 90-degree-plus days, mental health professionals are warning that extreme heat may be doing more than just making people sweat, it could also be impacting their emotional well-being.

Atlanta licensed professional counselor Laura Morse says the rising temperatures are linked to increased anxiety, insomnia, depression, and other mental health challenges. “Heat definitely has an impact,” Morse said. “It’s not just about dehydration.”

Morse explains that elevated temperatures can heighten irritability and agitation, which in turn may cause people to withdraw socially, a pattern that can lead to isolation or feelings of depression. “People may experience mood disorders because they have difficulty going to sleep when they have elevated temperatures,” she noted.

Mental health experts are also seeing a rise in hospital visits related to psychological distress during heatwaves, adding to the urgency of addressing the issue.

Morse recommends simple steps to protect mental well-being, including drinking more water, finding air-conditioned spaces, and using calming techniques like deep breathing or mindfulness. “Finding areas where you can physically cool down but also emotionally or mentally cool down is important,” she said. “If you need a break, take one.”

She also points out that while Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is commonly associated with winter months, it can also affect individuals during the summer, especially when heat limits outdoor activity or disrupts sleep.

Morse emphasizes the importance of listening to your body and mind during heatwaves. “Don’t try to just continue to plow through day after day,” she said, urging people to recognize when they need rest, seek out cooler environments, and stay hydrated. Simple actions, she adds, can go a long way in maintaining emotional balance during extreme heat.

