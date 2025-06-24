Atlanta city officials cut the ribbon on new segment of Beltline’s Westside Trail

ATLANTA, GA — It’s another step towards closing the loop on the Atlanta Beltline.

CEO and President Clyde Higgs says the completion of the 1.3-mile Segment 4 marks a key milestone. “Cause a lot of folks said that this couldn’t be done. We couldn’t figure out the funding, all the various challenges, that we are here.”

On Monday, Higgs, Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens, and other city leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new segment of the Beltline’s Westside Trail.

“So, if you can imagine five bridges, 27 months of man hours, all sorts of challenges to make this happen, but it’s really not about infrastructure. It really is about connecting people.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says this is the longest continuous stretch of the Beltline and that this marks a major leap forward for the city and the project.

“From here at Lena Street all the way up to Wheeler Street, bringing us nearly seven miles of continued paved trail from Pittsburgh Yards all the way to Huff Road.”

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.