Atlanta City Council to vote on new rules for vape shop placement near schools

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council is expected to vote today on a proposed ordinance that would place new location restrictions on vape shops across the city. The measure is aimed at reducing youth access to vaping products and protecting children’s health.

If approved, the ordinance would require a minimum distance of 1,000 feet between any new vape shop and elementary or secondary schools, as well as other places where children commonly gather. Additionally, new vape shops would need to be located at least 1,000 feet apart from one another.

Council members sponsoring the legislation say the goal is to discourage children from starting to vape and to promote public health in Atlanta’s neighborhoods.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a substance known to have harmful effects on adolescent brain development and overall health.

A final vote on the ordinance is expected during Monday’s City Council meeting.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story