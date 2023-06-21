Atlanta City Council passes largest budget in state’s history

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved the city’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2024 on Tuesday.

The general fund budget totals approximately $790 million.

The Fiscal Year 2024 begins July 1, 2023.

An ordinance to increase the millage rate associated with the Park Improvement Fund from half a million to one million was approved.

The increase will generate additional revenue to support park improvements.

The legislation will boost the parks fund by about $16 million annually.

A resolution in the budget pushed back the curfew by two hours for minors in Atlanta.

It will urge parents and guardians not to allow minors age 16 or younger to be in public places between the hours of 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays) and 6 a.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The budget included an ordinance that alters the curfew on minors in the city, removing provisions imposing a fine or jail sentences, and instead requiring attendance at educational programs as a condition of any probation.

Some council members believed the threat of a fine and jail time were reasons the previously existing curfew wasn’t being enforced.

“The previous ordinance or curfew was never enforced for this reason. We did not want to criminalize our children and overwhelm and burden our parents,” Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites explained.

Instead, the first offense breaking curfew will earn a phone call to the parents. On the second offense, the child and parents would get 60 days of classes, like a DUI court.

“You and your guardian or parents will have to be part of a program for 60 days. After that 60 days, that will be deleted,” Councilman Antonio Lewis said.

The approved budget has been sent to the mayor’s office.

©2023 Cox Media Group