Atlanta City Council member and daughter hit by car while riding bicycles

ATLANTA, GA — An Atlanta City councilman and his daughter are recovering after they were hit by a car while riding bicycles when headed home from an Atlanta United match last week.

“My daughter and I were struck by a car while riding our bicycle home from the Atlanta United match. We’re grateful to be recovering,” Council member Jason Dozier recalls.

The Council member calls the experience terrifying and says more needs to ensure safety for citizens on Atlanta’s street.

“As a parent, there is no worse feeling than watching your child get hurt in a moment that was entirely preventable. As a public official, it reinforced what I already know too well: Atlanta’s streets are not yet safe enough for families who choose to walk, bike, or use mobility devices to get around,” Dozier laments.

Dozier says he has been fighting to make the streets safer.

“Protected bike lanes. Slower speeds. Thoughtful street design that prioritizes people, not just cars. Consistent traffic enforcement. Stronger education standards for motorists. These aren’t luxuries; they’re necessities. No one should be put in danger just for trying to enjoy the city that they love with their family,” Dozier says.

Dozier thanks the APD Zone 5, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department team from District 4’s very own Station No. 7, and Grady EMTs for their swift response to the incident.