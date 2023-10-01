Atlanta celebrates former Pres. Carter’s 99th birthday

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is celebrating former President Jimmy Carter’s birthday!

Georgia’s Own Credit Union has erected a portrait of the former president on its 450-foot-high sign to celebrate his 99th birthday.

Carter is the oldest living president, past or present.

“If Jimmy Carter were a tree, he’d be an towering, old Southern oak,” said Donna Brazile, a former Democratic national chairperson and presidential campaign manager who got her start on Carter’s campaigns. “He’s as good as they come and tough as they come.”

His grandson, Jason Carter, appeared on GMA 3 to give an update on his grandfather’s health.

“Number one, as you know, he’s been in hospice now for over six months. And so we didn’t know, and we didn’t believe at the time that we were going to get to this 99th birthday. But they’re doing remarkably well. They are coming to the end of course, at this time in their lives, but they are at peace, they are together, they’re at home, they’re in love, and you don’t get much more than that, and they don’t expect more,” Carter said. “So they’ve had an incredible life, and I saw them last weekend, and it was a wonderful thing to see.”

In celebration of Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday, The Carter Center asks the public to visit their website and share their birthday wishes with a photo or video.

Fans can see the sign displayed at the 100 Peachtree building until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group