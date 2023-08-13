Atlanta Braves player raises money for Maui wildfire victims

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves player JR Ritchie announced on social media he is raising funds to help friends and family in Hawaii following the deadly wildfires.

According to authorities, this week, a raging wildfire tore through the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least 93 people.

Officials confirmed it’s already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.

In response to this devastation, Ritchie took to social media, saying he wanted to give back to a place that brought him and his family so much joy.

“Since I was born, my family and I have been traveling to our second home, Maui. Over the years, we have created relationships with countless locals that we consider friends and family now, making this that much harder to write,” Ritchie said on an online fundraiser. “These people have changed my life with their kindness and compassion and now it’s time for us to return the favor.”

Ritchie said all proceeds will go to his friends at the Hitter’s Paradise baseball facility and the HP Fire Relief Fund bank account.

“Coach Mike at Hitter’s Paradise has allowed me to use his facilities to train as well as help local kids in camps,” he wrote. “I never ask for anything, but I’m asking today.”

Authorities confirmed that the death toll is expected to grow as crews with cadaver dogs have only covered just 3% of the search area.

To find out how you can help the survivors of the Maui wildfires, click here.

