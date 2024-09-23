Atlanta Braves host 6th annual 44 Classic highlighting diversity efforts in baseball

ATLANTA — Your Atlanta Braves hosted the sixth annual 44 Classic at Truist Park. The event is in honor of Henry Hank Aaron’s number.

Keeping his legacy alive and looking to increase diversity in baseball in hopes his legacy lives on with these high school baseball players.

The top 44 high school talent from the southeast took to the field today; 22 players on each team.

Some telling us this was a dream come true.

“Every time on the field makes me think, ‘Dang, this is where I could be if I just keep working,’” player Malachi Wadhington said.

Hard work does pay off.

The Atlanta Braves in partnership with Nike wanted to make sure these kids got the exposure they need if they ever decided to go pro.



