Atlanta Braves, GDOT team up with new app to promote safe driving

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation has teamed up with the Atlanta Braves to promote safe driving with a new app.

The app is called “Reach Home Safely” and it will reward drivers who drive safely. The app will monitor how well motorists drive, how fast motorists drive and will reward motorists with points.

“You don’t need to be touching your phone or looking at your phone because your phone is a distraction,” said McMurry.

DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry, the goal is to reduce distracted driving, which has been a cause of more than half of the crashes on Georgia roads, according to officials.

Those who download the app and place atop the leaderboard have the chance to win prizes such as Atlanta Braves tickets and Truist Park experiences.



