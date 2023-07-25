Atlanta Braves announce 2024 spring training schedule

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have announced their 2024 spring training schedule.
The 2024 spring season will be the Braves’ fifth at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, and will feature 16 home games at the park.
Atlanta’s 32-game exhibition slate starts on Saturday, February 24, with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The first home game for the Braves during spring training will be Sunday, February 25 versus the Boston Red Sox.
Atlanta will conclude its spring schedule on March 26 against the Twins at Hammond Stadium.
They’ll open the 2024 regular season on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 28.
The Braves are offering season tickets and group sales for the 2024 spring season now.
Individual ticket sales will go on sale at a later date that is not yet determined.
2024 Atlanta Braves spring training schedule:
- Saturday, February 24 - Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte
- Sunday, February 25 - Boston Red Sox at North Port
- Monday, February 26 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port
- Tuesday, February 27 - Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton
- Wednesday, February 28 - Philadelphia Phillies at Clearwater
- Thursday, February 29 - Minnesota Twins at North Port SS
- - Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte
- Friday, March 1 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port
- Saturday, March 2 - Toronto Blue Jays at Dunedin
- Sunday, March 3 - Philadelphia Phillies at North Port
- Monday, March 4 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers
- Tuesday, March 5 - Detroit Tigers at North Port
- Wednesday, March 6 - OPEN DATE
- Thursday, March 7 - Boston Red Sox at Ft. Myers
- Friday, March 8 - Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port
- Saturday, March 9 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port
- Sunday, March 10 - New York Yankees at Tampa
- Monday, March 11 - Minnesota Twins at North Port
- Tuesday, March 12 - Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton
- Wednesday, March 13 - Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota
- Thursday, March 14 - Tampa Bay Rays at North Port
- Friday, March 15 - Detroit Tigers at Lakeland
- Saturday, March 16 - Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port
- Sunday, March 17 - Boston Red Sox at North Port SS
- - Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota
- Monday, March 18 - Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte
- Tuesday, March 19 - OPEN DATE
- Wednesday, March 20 - Toronto Blue Jays at North Port
- Thursday, March 21 - New York Yankees at North Port
- Friday, March 22 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers
- Saturday, March 23 - Tampa Bay Rays at North Port
- Sunday, March 24 - Boston Red Sox at Ft. Myers
- Monday, March 25 - Minnesota Twins at North Port
- Tuesday, March 26 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers
