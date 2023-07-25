Atlanta Braves announce 2024 spring training schedule

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have announced their 2024 spring training schedule.

The 2024 spring season will be the Braves’ fifth at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, and will feature 16 home games at the park.

Atlanta’s 32-game exhibition slate starts on Saturday, February 24, with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The first home game for the Braves during spring training will be Sunday, February 25 versus the Boston Red Sox.

Atlanta will conclude its spring schedule on March 26 against the Twins at Hammond Stadium.

They’ll open the 2024 regular season on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 28.

The Braves are offering season tickets and group sales for the 2024 spring season now.

Individual ticket sales will go on sale at a later date that is not yet determined.

2024 Atlanta Braves spring training schedule:

Saturday, February 24 - Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

Sunday, February 25 - Boston Red Sox at North Port

Monday, February 26 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port

Tuesday, February 27 - Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton

Wednesday, February 28 - Philadelphia Phillies at Clearwater

Thursday, February 29 - Minnesota Twins at North Port SS

- Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

Friday, March 1 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port

Saturday, March 2 - Toronto Blue Jays at Dunedin

Sunday, March 3 - Philadelphia Phillies at North Port

Monday, March 4 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers

Tuesday, March 5 - Detroit Tigers at North Port

Wednesday, March 6 - OPEN DATE

Thursday, March 7 - Boston Red Sox at Ft. Myers

Friday, March 8 - Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port

Saturday, March 9 - Baltimore Orioles at North Port

Sunday, March 10 - New York Yankees at Tampa

Monday, March 11 - Minnesota Twins at North Port

Tuesday, March 12 - Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton

Wednesday, March 13 - Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota

Thursday, March 14 - Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

Friday, March 15 - Detroit Tigers at Lakeland

Saturday, March 16 - Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port

Sunday, March 17 - Boston Red Sox at North Port SS

- Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota

Monday, March 18 - Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

Tuesday, March 19 - OPEN DATE

Wednesday, March 20 - Toronto Blue Jays at North Port

Thursday, March 21 - New York Yankees at North Port

Friday, March 22 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers

Saturday, March 23 - Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

Sunday, March 24 - Boston Red Sox at Ft. Myers

Monday, March 25 - Minnesota Twins at North Port

Tuesday, March 26 - Minnesota Twins at Ft. Myers

