Atlanta Beltline rebrands in move to better ‘reflect city’s energy and diversity’

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline says it’s rebranding to match how Atlanta has grown and evolved, and to more truly reflect the city’s energy and diversity.

The organization announced Thursday that going forward, they’d be updating their brand through a new logo that they’re calling “The Beacon.”

“The Beacon is the heart of our new logo, and each element within it is meaningful. The central shape signifies the heart of Atlanta, where all of our communities converge,” the Beltline said in a statement. “The surrounding shapes illustrate the connection of those communities, and together they radiate outward, symbolizing the inclusive and sustainable growth that the Beltline fosters.”

Beltline officials said the Beacon represents the collective power of Atlanta’s communities to show what’s possible when communities come together for the greater good.

As part of the rebrand and logo design, Atlanta Beltline says they chose a new color palette that celebrates the city’s rich history and vibrant culture, with colors that show “symbolic historical, cultural, and natural ties to both the city and the state.”

The organization also included a completely revamped website design as part of the rebrand, including the following sections:

Explorer Heroes: New sections designed to help residents, business owners, and visitors easily discover the Beltline’s best resources.

Mega Menu: Simplified navigation to quickly find what you need, whether you’re exploring, planning, seeking business opportunities, or visiting.

Choose Your Own Adventure: Personalized paths to quickly locate information based on your interests.

Personalized Homepages: Tailored content to enhance your experience.

Events Calendar: Up-to-date information about all the happenings along the Beltline.

Interactive Map: Clear ways to find guidance about trails, parks, and points of interest.

In their announcement, Beltline officials also said they were thankful to their community, partners and everyone across the city of Atlanta who helped with the rebranding effort, as well as Alloy Marketing, who was “the creative genius behind our new brand.”