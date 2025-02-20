Atlanta-based Delta offers $30K to all passengers on plane that crashed in Toronto

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has offered all passengers on board a flight that crash landed in Toronto $30,000, according to WSBTV.

Officials say 76 aboard the plane were passengers and four were crew members.

Out if the 80 people on board the plane from Minneapolis for Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, 21 were injured and rushed to local hospitals. Only one of them remains hospitalized.

Delta officials did not say when the passengers would receive the $30,000 payments and what the process would be to getting it.

Recently released video shows the graphic plane crash in Toronto.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian released a statement, saying:

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport. I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe.”

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.



