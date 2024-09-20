Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines postponing flights to Israel amid war

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is suspending flights to Israel through the end of the year.

Delta said this decision was made amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

“Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed,” the airline said in a news release.

Delta says those who are impacted will receive notifications through the Fly Delta App.

The airline issued a travel waiver for any people who booked travel to Tel Aviv before December 31.