Atlanta-based company behind Ohio train derailment faces order from President Biden

The Atlanta-based company behind a train derailment in Ohio earlier this year faces an order from President Biden.

The order says it is critical that Norfolk Southern continue to be held fully accountable under the law for the disaster.

The Atlanta-based railroad company must continue to provide resources to address the effects in East Palestine and surrounding communities.

The order also directs FEMA to oversee long-term recovery efforts, environmental and financial needs are to be included.

Norfolk-Southern says form the beginning, its committed to making things right in East Palestine, and covering all costs associated with the cleanup.