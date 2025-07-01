Local

Atlanta bank robber known for carrying potato chip can sentenced to decade in prison

ATLANTA, GA — A metro Atlanta serial bank robber known for carrying a Pringles potato chip can has been sentenced to 10 years and five months in federal prison. This will be followed by three years of supervised release.

28-year-old Khyri Brown of Dallas was sentenced for robbing one bank and trying to rob three others during a crime spree in November of 2023.

When he was arrested, officers from the Dallas Police Department found a large amount of cash in Brown’s pocket, a green Pringles chip can, and a gun in his car.

During his spree in November, Brown would walk up to the teller counter, with the Pringles can in one hand, sometimes flash a gun or indicate he was armed, and then demand money.

“Brown repeatedly threatened the lives of bank employees and customers by robbing or attempting to rob banks at gunpoint,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “This case exemplifies how law enforcement partnerships facilitate the successful prosecutions of dangerous offenders like Brown, whose crimes spanned multiple jurisdictions. Seamless coordination by our federal and local law enforcement partners brought Brown to justice and ended his reign of terror.”

