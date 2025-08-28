Atlanta archbishop calls Minneapolis mass shooting ‘unspeakable’

ATLANTA — Reaction from Atlanta leaders has poured in just hours after a deadly mass shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer called the attack at Annunciation Catholic School “unspeakable,” saying the murder of children worshipping at Mass is more than shocking.

Hartmayer, who chairs the National Catholic Educational Association, urged lawmakers to pass reasonable gun legislation.

“We have to do more to protect our precious communities,” he said.

Hartmayer added that Catholic schools in Atlanta regularly update safety plans in coordination with state officials.

Police in Minneapolis said two children were killed, and 14 of the injured were children, ages 6 to 15, and they are all expected to survive. The three adults who were injured are parishioners in their 80s, officials said.

“It’s my strongest desire that no state, no community, no school ever experiences a day like this,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.