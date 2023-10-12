Atlanta airport stabbings: Suspect attacked taxi driver before injuring Delta employee, APD officer

ATLANTA — A woman accused of stabbing three people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport appeared before a judge for the first time.

Police arrested Milton, 44, on Wednesday afternoon after they say she attacked three people with a knife. There were several videos travelers recorded of the confrontation between Milton and police.

Police reports identified the victims as Atlanta police Lt. David Cannon, a Delta employee and a taxi driver who dropped Milton off at the airport.

The taxi driver told police that Milton stabbed him in the chest near his shoulder on Interstate 285 near the airport exit. He said that Milton also threw his phone out the window.

Inside the airport, the report stated that Milton stabbed the Delta employee on the left side of her chest and Lt. Cannon in his leg.

The taxi driver and Delta employee are being treated at local hospitals. Police said Cannon was released from the hospital Thursday and is recovering at home.

Milton faces serious charges, but in court, she appeared unphased by the crimes she’s accused of. She even lashed out at the judge at one point during her virtual appearance.

“Would you like to apply to have a public defender represent you on these charges? Ma’am would you like a public defender to represent you?” Clayton County Magistrate Court Judge John Parker asked Milton.

“Y’all already said what y’all are going to do to me. Why am I answering any questions?” she responded.

Travelers looked on in shock and captured a video Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. as police were heard trying to keep people away from a woman with a knife in her hand.

Sgt. John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department described the chaotic moments.

“Officers encountered her, began to talk her into dropping the knife, limited her movement, she moved into the south terminal and there she stabbed another female and then she stabbed an APD Lt. who was trying to take her into custody,” said Chafee.

Seconds later, Milton was tackled to the ground. Witnesses who were in the terminal crouched to the floor while officers got the situation under control.

