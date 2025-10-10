Local

Atlanta airport ranks near top for ‘Most Sports-Fan-Friendly Airports in the U.S.’

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — With the Atlanta Braves, the Falcons, and the Georgia Bulldogs it’s not a surprise that Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport is ranked the number two airport for catching a game.

Bet US looked at 107 different airports across the US and ranked the most fan friendly airports for sports people stuck on a layover or just looking for a nice place to watch their team.

Atlanta’s airport stood out with providing 19 sports bars and five stores selling local team merchandise.

Dallas Forth Worth was ranked #1.

