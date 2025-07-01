Local

Atlanta airport to go dark temporarily for maintenance check

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — June 30 is the first night of a three-night power shutdown at the domestic terminal at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The airport wants to make sure its emergency lighting works well.

Hartsfield’s Tim Turner says it’s all about planning and safety as they don’t want a repeat of a blackout like the one in 2017.

The power outage should not affect too many people as they’re scheduled to take place between 11:59pm and 2:30 am June 30, July 2, and July 8.

The only problem may occur if a plane arrives late.

Workers will be on hand to guide any passengers and lights will be on at two baggage claim areas in both north and south terminals.

