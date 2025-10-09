Atlanta airport prepares for heavy crowds during metro schools’ fall break

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is preparing for some of its busiest travel days of the fall season as metro Atlanta families head out for fall break.

TSA projections show about 103,000 travelers departing from the airport Thursday, with an even larger crowd expected Friday — roughly 115,000 passengers.

Several local school districts are on break, including Gwinnett County Schools from October 9–13 and Fulton and Coweta County Schools from October 13–17.

Airport officials are urging travelers to plan ahead, recommending that passengers arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure to allow enough time to get through security and reach their gate.