Athens woman killed in hit and run while waiting for the bus

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens woman died in a hit-and-run while she was waiting for the bus on Sunday.

Just after 6 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police responded to the 2000 block of Atlanta Hwy after a call about a woman was struck by a car, while she was waiting for the bus.

The woman, identified as 45-year-old Shelby Cox, died from her injuries after she was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department identified 58-year-old Jeffrey Scott Tate as a suspect in the hit and run.

Tate was then arrested and charged with murder, hit and run, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Officer First Class Cameron at Caleb.Cameron@accgov.com or 762-400-7191 or Detective Manning at Blake.Manning@accgov.com or 762-400-7396.