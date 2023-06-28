Athens theater cancels summer drive-in event season

ATHENS, Ga. — Ciné Athens, a cinema in Athens operated by the Athens Film Arts Institute, announced that their yearly summer drive-in events had been canceled for the year.
The announcement came Tuesday, saying that due to circumstances outside of their control, Ciné had canceled the drive-in season.
However, the company said updates would be coming.
Had the event not been canceled, or postponed, it would have been the third year the drive-in season was hosted at Ciné Athens.
In a post online, Ciné Athens said they would be issuing refunds for those who had already purchased tickets for the events.
