Athens theater cancels summer drive-in event season

cine athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Ciné Athens, a cinema in Athens operated by the Athens Film Arts Institute, announced that their yearly summer drive-in events had been canceled for the year.

The announcement came Tuesday, saying that due to circumstances outside of their control, Ciné had canceled the drive-in season.

However, the company said updates would be coming.

Had the event not been canceled, or postponed, it would have been the third year the drive-in season was hosted at Ciné Athens.

In a post online, Ciné Athens said they would be issuing refunds for those who had already purchased tickets for the events.

