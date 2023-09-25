Athens police investigate drive-by shooting that injured a child

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a child.

On September 23 at about midnight, Athens-Clarke County police received 911 calls regarding gunshots near a home on Winterville Road.

Police say multiple shots hit the home and a child inside was shot in the hand.

Fortunately, their injuries were minor and did not require hospitalization.

Investigating officers found approximately 31 spent shell casings from two different caliber weapons at the scene.

Two bullet holes believed to be associated with this shooting were found at a neighboring home.

The second home was not occupied at the time of the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Barnett at 762-400-7318 or at Shaun.Barnett@accgov.com.