Athens-Clarke County Courthouse to remain closed until Wednesday amid bed bug treatment

By WSBTV.com News Staff

The courthouse initially closed for all of last week after an Emergency Order was issued by Superior Court Chief Judge Lisa Lott on July 22.

Then, on Friday officials announced the courthouse would open on Monday. Now, officials have reversed course, saying it will instead open on Wednesday.

Treatment began on Tuesday, July 22, after the Athens-Clarke County Central Services Department was made aware of possible bed bugs in areas of the building and contacted a pest control company for a full assessment.

Officials said they are using the next few extra days to ensure the area is safe to return.

The bed bugs were only found in areas on three levels, but treatment involved closing and treating the entire facility.

The source of the bed bugs is unknown.

Regular courthouse operations will resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

