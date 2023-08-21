Arthur Blank to own Atlanta team in new golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

ATLANTA — Arthur Blank announced on Monday AMB Sports and Entertainment has secured the rights to own a team in a new, tech-infused golf league (TGL) backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Last year, Woods and McIlroy announced a partnership with the PGA Tour for the TGL with its inaugural season starting in January 2024.

Blank owns the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United and PGA Tour Superstore locations across the country, and spoke with WSB about his latest sporting venture.

“The golf simulation business... they have a younger fanbase that has interest in getting involved with the game using technology. I think it will attract a more diverse population, which the PGA has an interest in and we have an interest in as well,” Blank said.

So how does the TGL work? The indoor golf league will have six teams of three PGA Tour players. They will compete in 15 regular season matches on Monday nights followed by semifinals and final matches.

Instead of the links, the competitions will be held inside an arena in Palm Beach, Florida, combining physical and virtual golf with a focus on technology and fan engagement.

Along with Woods and McIlroy, the following pros have committed to playing in the league: Masters champion Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Billy Horschel.

Two other teams have already been announced: the Los Angeles Golf Club owned by tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams and TGL Boston, led by the Fenway Sports Group.

Atlanta’s team name and logo will be unveiled later this year.

“Arthur Blank is known as one of the best consumer-focused American businessmen of the last half-century. His history of building valuable enterprises, beginning with The Home Depot, and extending to the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstore and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is well-documented. His philanthropic endeavors, especially in the Atlanta community, speak volumes about him as a person. He is highly regarded among sports owners as a tremendous business partner and we are honored to have him join TGL as one of our original six team owners,” said Mike McCarley, CEO of TMRW Sports and TGL.

