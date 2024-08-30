Local

Arrest warrants issued after woman attacks LaGrange family with a golf club

By WSBTV

Golf Club FILE: (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

By WSBTV

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are looking for a man and a woman who attacked a family with a golf club.

It happened Thursday morning along Todd Street, WTVM-TV reported.

Investigators said Sabrina Howell and an unidentified man attacked a 19-year-old woman, three kids, and two other adults with a golf club.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Howell, but so far, she has not been arrested, police told the TV station.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!